Water problems continue in Tipperary

Despite increased rainfall over the last week, Irish Water say more is needed to replenish the depleted network.

The state water utility says that restrictions are still needed on the Commons scheme in Tipperary, and they are monitoring low levels in many other parts of the county.

A hosepipe ban remains in place across the country after unusually dry weather in recent months.

Duane O’Brien from Irish Water has been outlining the areas of concern in Tipperary.

“We still have drought conditions in place in a number of schemes in the county.”

“In the Commons water supply we have restrictions at the moment to allow water levels to build up overnight.”

“We also still have low levels in Rossadrehid in the Galtee scheme, and also in the Clonmel schemes and in Coalbrook.”