More water outages in Clonmel

Residents and businesses in many parts of Clonmel can expect further disruption to their water supply today.

Heavy rainfall has led to poor raw water quality and high volumes of silt at the intake serving the water treatment plant at Glenary.

As a result areas served by both the Poulavanogue and Glenary water treatment plants have been affected overnight and customers will experience reduced pressure in supply in elevated locations.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn says these restrictions are likely to last until later this afternoon. A review of the situation, including the provision of alternative supply, will be undertaken this morning.