Tipperary power outages following Storm Atiyah

Over 1,000 homes and businesses are without power in Tipperary this morning after Storm Atiyah.

The weather warnings have been lifted but a major clean up will be needed – particularly on the west coast – due to fallen trees and debris.

ESB Networks says its crews are working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

Nearly 1,000 premises are without power since before midnight in the Thurles area with a further 100 around Birdhill.

Power should be restored in the coming hours.

National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management spokesperson, Keith Leonard has this advice for drivers this morning.