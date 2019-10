Storm Lorenzo is expected to bring winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour to some western coastal counties later.

A Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect for Tipperary from 9 o’clock this morning.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick are forecast to be worst affected, with a status orange warning in effect in those areas from this evening.

People are being told to keep up-to-date with their local authority, and Garda Superintendent Tom Murphy has this advice for motorists.