Tipp Flood waters recede

The Clonmel Flood Relief Plan has been deactivated as water levels in the River Suir have dropped overnight and will continue to do during the course of the day.

The Dry Arch – or Glass Bridge – at Old Bridge will reopen this morning once all its flood barriers are removed.

Flooding still remains on the R671 Convent Road – it’s expected that it will be later today before it can be reopened.

Although no further flooding issues are anticipated, the situation will continue to be monitored by the Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team.

The Suir Bridge in Newcastle has reopened as has the Newcastle – Goatenbridge Road.