Tipp escapes the worst of Storm Lorenzo

The Status Yellow wind warning for the Premier County ended at around 6 o’clock last evening with no major damage reported.

However Met Éireann has this morning issued a new status yellow wind warning for Clare, Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The warning is valid until 11 o’clock this morning.

Around 4,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning.

The ESB says power outages are being reported in areas in Mayo, Kerry, Limerick and Dublin City Centre.

Charleville in Cork and Kilcolgan in Galway are the worst affected – with over 1,100 power cuts in both areas.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell says motorists still need to watch out for debris on the roads this morning.