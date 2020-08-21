Thousands still without power in Tipperary

Just under 40,000 homes and businesses are still waiting to have their electricity supply restored.

Storm Ellen hit the country on Wednesday night, with gusts of up to 143 kilometres per hour recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

Over 10,000 are without power in the Premier County.

Derek Hynes is with ESB Networks – he says they are working to get everyone’s supply fixed today.

“This morning we’re just under 40,000 homes and businesses without power so we’ve worked on until pretty late yesterday evening.”

“The areas affected now are starting to diminish thankfully so most people have their power back but we still have significant numbers of families in places like Nenagh, Birdhill, Thurles and Toomevara.”