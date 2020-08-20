Thousands still without electricity following overnight storm

Some areas of Tipperary could be without power until tomorrow due to the damage caused by Storm Ellen.

Initially there were in the region of 35,000 homes, farms and businesses left without electricity across the Premier County.

People are being warned to stay clear of fallen power lines as they may still be live.

ESB spokesperson Grainne Burns says it could be some time before everyone is back on the grid.

“Crews have been working right through the morning to restore power to the 194,000 customers left without power across the country.”

“There is the possibility that some people may be out overnight tonight because there is a high number of outages, especially in rural areas.”

“Keep an eye on ‘power check’ on the ESB networks website where the restoration times will be updated.”