Strong winds batter Premier County

Gardaí are reporting no major problems on the roads of Tipperary this morning despite strong winds and heavy rain overnight.

However caution is advised as there may be wind blown debris – particularly on minor roads.

Gardaí in Nenagh say the M7 southbound is down to one lane at present between Junction’s 26 and 27 due to an earlier crash.

A Status Yellow Warning for snow and ice is in place for the country until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson Brian Farrell says it’s important motorists and other road users are alert.