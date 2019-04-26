Storm Hannah set to hit Tipperary this evening

Met Eireann is warning people in Tipperary to batten down the hatches.

A Status Orange warning comes into force for the Premier County from 10 o’clock tonight until 2 on Saturday morning before dropping to Status Yellow until 9am.

Meanwhile a red weather warning has been issued for County Clare as Storm Hannah moves in.

Met Eireann says violent gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour are expected in the county from 8 o’clock tonight.

Generall the West Coast will bear the brunt of the storm.

Gerard O’Flynn from the Irish Coastguard says people in affected areas should take extra care: