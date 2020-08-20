Storm Ellen wreaks havoc across Tipperary

Thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity in Tipperary as Storm Ellen has made its way across the Premier County overnight.

Meanwhile trees and debris are strewn across many roads with local authority crews working to clear major routes as quickly as possible.

The Davis Road in Clonmel is closed to traffic this morning after the roof of the Regal Centre blew off and onto the street.

Clonmel Gardaí have also informed us that the Dungarvan Road is blocked near the Hidden Inn while the Carrick on Suir – Grangemockler is partially blocked near Glenbower.

The westbound lane of the N24 is blocked on the Cahir side of the Apple Farm at Moorstown.

There are reports of a tree down on the N52 in Borrisokane.

The Nenagh – Birdhill road was partially blocked at one stage – there’s also a tree down at Tullaheady, Nenagh

The Templemore – Dunkerrin road has trees down.

Tipperary Gardaí say the roads to Dundrum, Kilfeacle and Donohill are the worst hit.