Storm Ellen clean-up could take some time

People are being urged to be patient with the clean-up operation being carried out across Tipperary in the wake of Storm Ellen.

Council crews were out through the night dealing with fallen trees which had blocked main routes.

Today the attention has turned to clearing trees and debris from local roads.

Acting Senior Roads Engineer James Murray is also asking people to leave the clearance to the experts.

“If work goes on into tomorrow and some of the local routes are closed we’d ask people to be patient with regards to the clearing of that debris.”

“The ESB have attended a number of sites where we have fallen trees with cables in them. That’s a very dangerous situation and we’d ask people not to take the clearing of the works into their own hands but to leave it to the council and the ESB.”