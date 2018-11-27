Storm Diana set to hit the Premier county

An orange wind alert has been issued for western and southern counties for tomorrow as storm Diana is set to hit the country.

The rest of the country – including Tipperary – will be subject to a yellow alert.

It comes as Dublin Port reopens this lunchtime, after stormy conditions forced it close to shipping earlier.

Expect the unexpected is the message from Tipperary Gardaí today, as rain and wind warnings remain in place.

The status yellow rain warning for Tipp is in place until 2pm, with the wind alert valid until 3pm.

The weather has had a major impact on Dublin Port which closed to shipping for a time, causing significant knock on delays to traffic.

The impact of the stormy conditions have taken some by surprise.

Alan O’ Reilly from Carlow Weather says that could be down to how warnings are classified in Ireland.

Today’s stormy conditions come ahead of the arrival of storm Diana.

Met Eireann’s issued a number of weather alerts for wind and rain tomorrow.

Alan O Reilly says we can expect rough weather throughout the day:

There is an orange wind warning for 6 counties in the west and south for tomorrow.

While there will be a yellow alert for the Premier County and the rest of the country.