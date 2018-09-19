Storm Ali wreaks havoc

Almost 4,000 homes in the Premier are without power this afternoon, with Gardaí advising caution on roads across Tipperary following Storm Ali.

Meanwhile, the second day of the National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled due to damage caused by the severe weather, with public safety concerns cited.

Organisers of the National Ploughing Championships met this morning to assess the situation after delaying the start time.

The site in Co. Offaly was due to open later than usual at 11 but that was postponed because of ongoing high winds.

A decision has now been made to cancel it completely for today because of Storm Ali.

It’s the first time the event has been cancelled due to weather.

Tipp FM’s agricultural correspondant Jim Finn was among those who were hoping to attend today’s event…

Meanwhile, in the region of 4,000 homes and businesses in the Premier County are without power this afternoon due to damage caused by the storm – with 140 thousand power outages across the country

ESB crews are hoping to have electricity restored to all areas by 10 tonight at the latest.

Caution is also being advised on roads across Tipperary due to fallen trees and wind blown debris.

However, Met Eireann says the orange wind warning has now come to an end.

Gusts of 120 kilometres an hour were recorded at Mace Head in Galway this morning – but the winds are due to ease by this afternoon.

Aisling Butler is a forecaster with Met Eireann: