Status yellow wind warning in place for Tipperary

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Tipperary and much of the country.

Winds of up to 110km per hour are expected up until 6 o’clock this evening.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Glengoole area are without power thsi morning, but it’s estimated to return by 10:30am.

Winds are strongest In the South-West at up to 130km per hour, with an orange warning currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

An orange wind warning for Wexford, Galway and Clare will take effect from 9am.

As a result a number of flights are either cancelled or delayed at Dublin and Cork over the course of the day.