Severe gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected later as Storm Hannah hits the country.

A Status Orange Wind Warning will come into effect for for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm.

Then, for Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning will also come into effect from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south-east.

Strong winds and some power outages are expected.