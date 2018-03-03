Status Orange weather warning extended in Premier County

The status orange weather warning for the Premier county has been extended until 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday.

It also remains in place for the rest of Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Eireann is warning that widespread lying snow and icy conditions will continue to make many roads and paths very slippery.

As the snow melts, it will continue to increase river-levels and may also lead to localised surface water flooding.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team reconvened this afternoon to assess the condition of the roads around the Premier.

Council crews have again been working throughout the day to ensure all the main routes in the county are passable.

The focus of attention currently is to treat all national and regional routes and to clear footpaths within all the urban centres throughout the county.

Conditions are still particularly bad on secondary routes around Thurles, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

Caution is advised across the county.