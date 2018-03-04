Snow begins to melt but orange warning remains in place

Snow across the country is due to start melting today – but there is a risk it will cause some localised flooding.

A status orange warning is still in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until midday.

Some of the country’s roads remain impassable but routes should improve as the snow thaws.

In the Premier, conditions are slushy on main roads in Tipperary town and Thurles, while secondary roads around the county are icy but passable with extreme care.

Higher ground is still affected by snow.