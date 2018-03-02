Shelter Indoors advice lifted

Update from National Emergency Coordination Group at 07.30hrs on 2 March 2018

• Met Éireann have updated weather warnings at 06.21hrs

• A RED Level warning is in place for snow with strong easterly winds for Munster, Leinster and County Galway. An ORANGE Level warning is in place in the rest of the country.

• However, the blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn.

• Conditions are and will remain very difficult and the public are advised continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold, accumulated snow and icy conditions underfoot.

• There are variations in storm impact across the country and people need to take account of circumstances locally before deciding to venture outdoors or undertake journeys.

• In particular, it will take some time to get roads open again and people should listen for local updates on road conditions.