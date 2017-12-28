Second Weather Warning for Tipperary

A new status yellow weather warning for snow/ice is in place for 18 counties including Tipperary from 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Snow accumulations of less than 2 centimetres are expected in these areas this evening and tonight with the warning in place until tomorrow morning.

Some parts of the county were hit with slight snow falls earlier today during a separate weather warning issued by Met Eireann yesterday while another snow-ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal kicked in at 3pm with frost and ice expected.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

While cold conditions are expected throughout the country Met Eireann meteorologist Evelyn Cusack says it’s not unusual for December.