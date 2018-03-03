Red weather warning lifted in Tipperary

The status red snow and ice warning has been lifted and an orange warning is now in place for Tipperary, across Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

A yellow warning has been issued for Connacht and Donegal.

There are now risks of localised flooding as the snow melts and people are being advised that conditions are still treacherous.

Conditions are extremely poor across Tipperary due to heavy snow, including on main roads around Tipperary Town, Nenagh, Clonmel and Templemore.

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group will take place at 10:30am this morning

Transport networks will be back in action today, but they’ll be operating limited services.

All airports are due to reopen – although Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled some early morning flights and passengers are advised to check their websites.

Bus Eireann are resuming some routes in the West, North-West and South-West this morning – with services in eastern parts scheduled to depart from early this afternoon.

Irish Rail say 12 o’clock will be the earliest they’ll be in a position to run trains from – However, the Limerick Junction to Ballybrophey and Ballybrophy to Nenagh routes are not expected to run today.

An Post says it will open ‘as many post offices as possible’ around the country today.

However which branches open, will depend on weather and logistics.

They will be updating details this morning on their website and through social media.