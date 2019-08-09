Power restored to Tipperary homes

4,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power supply following bad weather overnight.

Earlier this morning almost 10,000 customers were affected, mainly in Clonmel, Cork and Wexford.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App.

ESB Networks also advises that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network never touch or approach these as they are live and pose a risk to life.