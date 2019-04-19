Orange forest fire warning issued

With the weather forecast promising high temperatures this Bank Holiday weekend people venturing out to the forests and mountains of Tipperary are being warned of the danger of fires.

The Forest Service has issued a ‘Status Orange’ fire warning in all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather and dried grasses exist.

Recent weeks have seen significant fire activity and losses in forestry with a number of gorse fires on the Galtees and other mountain ranges.

The fire risk is expected to be at its peak on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Forest Service is asking members of the public to call the Fire and Emergency Services straight away if they see a fire.