Multiple roads in south and west Tipp been closed due to flooding

Rain continues to fall as part of the Orange weather warning for counties including Tipperary, with the River Suir catchment area experiencing particular problems in the south of the county.

The Council has announced the closure of three local roads in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel district due to flooding, including the Goatenbridge to Newcastle Road.

The Convent Road in Clonmel will also be closed from 6pm this evening, due to predicted rising river levels.

The N74 will be down to one lane today and tomorrow between Tipperary Town and Cashel due to flooding at Kilfeacle.

The Clonmel-Cashel Road has reopened after fallen trees were removed between Clonmel and Clerihan.

Despite those measures, the Council says the situation appears to be more contained than forecasted and there have been no major issues reported across all 5 districts.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says that heavy rainfall looks set to continue for much of the day.

“We have experienced a little bit of a lull so far this morning and into the early afternoon but we do expect to see heavier rain becoming more widespread through the second half of the afternoon and into the evening.”

“That’ll bring further issues in terms of very heavy precipitation, some flooding in parts so certainly do keep up to date on the forecast.”

“If you are out and about certainly do take extra caution on the roads with the surface water expected to be quite severe in many parts.”