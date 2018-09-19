Motorists in Tipp advised to take care in wake of Storm Ali

Motorists travelling in Tipperary are being advised to take care on the roads in the county this morning.

It comes as Storm Ali moves northward – causing power outages and leaving fallen trees in its wake.

There are trees down along a number of routes in the Premier this morning, including on the Newcastle to Knocklofty road, and on the Borrisoleigh to Thurles road.

A number of routes in the Nenagh and Borrisokane areas are also affected.

Sgt Declan O’ Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station has advised motorists to take care…