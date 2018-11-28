Some homes in Tipperary still without power

ESB crews say they have already restored power to thousands of buildings affected by Storm Diana.

An orange wind warning is in place for coastal counties in the south and west, while a yellow alert is in place for Tipperary and the rest of the country.

The 19,000 homes and businesses still without power are being told the vast majority of them should be reconnected by tonight.

380 of these are in the Glengoole area – ESB networks say it may be 7 o’clock before power is restored to them.

Around 100 more are without power in the Bansha area.