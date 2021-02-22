Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Tipperary

River and surface flooding is expected in parts of south Munster this evening.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rainfall warning for counties Tipperary, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford from 7pm this evening to 9pm tomorrow night.

Meanwhile the rest of the country, excluding Donegal, will be under a status yellow rain warning from 9pm tonight, which will be in place for 24 hours.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Walsh says flooding is particularly likely in Cork and Kerry.

“As the warning suggests on our website up to 80 millimetres in some parts of the mountains in Cork and Kerry.”

“So that will give flooding on already sodden ground and with river levels high in that area as well there is a high risk of flooding.”

Meanwhile a Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into effect in Tipperary from 9 o’clock tonight until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.