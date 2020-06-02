Good weather leads to water shortages in Tipperary

Reservoirs in certain areas of Tipperary are under serious pressure and it’s already led to many outages.

So says a local councillor as Irish Water have issued a notice to people in Coalbrook, New Birmingham, Knockbrittas, Killenaule, Ballingarry, the Commons and other areas over the weekend.

Tankers have been set up in two locations for people as the problems are expected to continue until at least this Friday.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro lives in one of the places affected and she’s told Tipp FM News a serious effort to conserve water is needed.

“So the reservoirs are completely empty, the levels are depleted.”

“They’re currently pumping water into Ballinastick and Coalbrook reservoirs so for the coming days there will continue to be disruptions.”

“Unfortunately the dry weather is not helping the situation so I would urge people to conserve water.”