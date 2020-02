A Tipperary councillor says it’s “a miracle” no motorists have been killed from fallen trees during ongoing stormy weather.

Sinn Fein’s David Dunne was one of many councillors to raise the issue of dangerous trees on roadsides during the monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The local authority has been encouraged to more strictly enforce existing laws which leave landowners responsible for felling dangerous trees.

Cllr Dunne says action is specifically required for dead trees.