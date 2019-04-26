Extreme caution advised during Storm Hannah

Met Éireann is warning people in Tipperary to batten down the hatches.

A Status Orange weather alert is due to come into effect for the Premier County from 10 o’clock tonight.

Tipperary County Council’s “Severe Weather Team” has been meeting ahead of the arrival of Storm Hannah.

There may be a risk of structural damage, flying objects and fallen trees.

Power outages are also a possibility throughout tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The Council is advising the public to heed Met Éireann weather warnings and to take extreme caution over this period, which may have the potential of turning into a RED wind warning.

In such an instance, people are advised to remain indoors.

Council staff will not be mobilised during this period, however, they will follow up on emergencies when the storm abates.

Further updates and advice will issue throughout via Tipperary County Council’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile Gardaí are warning Tipperary motorists not to venture out during the storm if at all possible.

However Inspector James White of Clonmel Garda Station says to take extreme care if you have to take to the roads.

Please note the emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Tipperary County Council 1890 923948

Irish Water Emergency 1850 278278

ESB Networks 1850 372999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205050