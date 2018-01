Tipperary is set to face strong winds later today as Met √Čireann has issued an Orange alert for much of the country.

Winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected in parts of the country today as Ireland prepares for Storm Eleanor.

The wind warning has been issued for Tipperary and across Munster as well as for Leinster and South Galway, with a yellow warning for everywhere else.

The warnings come into effect from 4 o’clock this afternoon until 9 o’clock tonight.