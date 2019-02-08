Caution advised as Storm Eric hits the Premier County

Drivers are being warned to slow down and expect the unexpected as Storm Erik hits the country.

Strong winds are expected in parts of Donegal, Mayo and Galway – where a Status Orange Wind Warning is in place.

There’s a Status Yellow alert for Tipperary and the rest of the country with a chance of some coastal flooding due to high seas.

Fire crews have cleared a fallen tree from the N24 on the Carrick side of the Dove Hill Design Centre.

Michael Roland from the Road Safety Authority has this advice for people taking to the roads today.