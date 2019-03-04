Caution advised on roads following overnight freeze

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning with icy conditions in parts of the country.

A status Yellow warning from Met Eireann for snow and ice ends at 8am.

It’s causing delays for some flights at Dublin Airport today.

While Gardaí across Tipperary are reporting no major problems they are still advising caution.

Frost and ice are making driving conditions more difficult on some routes in Carlow, Naas, Mullingar, Wicklow and on the M7 in Kildare.

The AA’s Barry Aldworth has this advice for motorists.