Call for plans to be put in place in case of further flash floods in Nenagh

A Nenagh based councillor says lessons need to be learned from flash flooding which hit many parts of the town over the weekend.

Local fire units were called out to multiple incidents in the town on Saturday including the partial collapse of the roof on one building.

Torrential rain after 5 o’clock that evening saw flash floods develop in many parts of the town with water entering a number of buildings on Pearse Street and Friar Street in particular.

Independent representative Seamie Morris has praised the quick response of the local fire service but says we need learn from the experience.

“There may be questions asked as to whether we could have prevented some of the flooding. Certainly with flash floods it is hard to but maybe we should have made sandbags available because there were a few estates that have been hit several times now with flash floods.”