Weather hits water supply in Clonmel

People in parts of Clonmel could find themselves without water or on a reduced supply today.

Due to heavy rains in recent days the Mayor of Clonmel says the supply intake serving the treatment plant at Poulavanogue has been affected resulting in the temporary shutdown of the plant.

Householders in elevated parts of Mountain Road may experience a loss of water or reduced supply while no supply loss is anticipated in the town centre.

To ensure disruption will be kept to a minimum Mayor Garret Ahearn says water from other sources have been diverted and a water tanker will be located at Hillview Sports Club, Mountain Road this afternoon.

Normal supply is expected to be restored by early tomorrow afternoon.