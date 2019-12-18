Weather hits Clonmel water supply

Due to the high winds and rain forecast for the coming hours, the water supply at the water treatment plant at Poulavanogue, Clonmel, has been turned off until 5 o’clock tomorrow evening.

This is on account of raw water quality and a local burst water main on Glenegad Road in the Old Bridge.

An alternative supply, located at Hillview Sports Club, Mountain Road, Clonmel is expected to be in place by 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Affected customers are located at Mountain Road and elevated locations on Coleville Road, Spa Road, higher apartment on New Quay and Glenegad.

Clonmel town centre will be served from the water treatment plant at Glenary.