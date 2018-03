This weekends Fine Gael selection convention in Tipperary has been postponed due to the weather conditions.

The gathering to choose the party’s candidates for the next General Election was due to be held in Thurles on Sunday.

It’s now been deferred until tomorrow week at the Premier Hall.

One of those seeking the nomination is former TD Noel Coonan.

However he claims a number of party members in his area will not be able to vote.