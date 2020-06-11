Wearing of masks to be discussed by public health officials this morning

The National Public Health Emergency Team are meeting this morning where growing calls for masks to be used more in community settings will be discussed.

Public health officials meet to examine how we are dealing with Covid-19 as a nation.

They’ll also review updated World Health Organisation guidance on face coverings,

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O’Leary says there’s a lack of leadership on the issue.

“If you don’t have clear policy from the top, if you don’t have clear leadership, which is distinctly lacking here.”

He added that there needs to be legislation, which orders people to wear a mask on public transport and other public areas.