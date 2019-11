People from across Clonmel and surrounding areas have been experiencing frequent water outages, leaks and other issues.

Millions will be spent on a new water treatment plant for Clonmel, with the plant set to be up and running by 2024.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier – engineer for Irish Water Duane O’Brien said they have a number of plans afoot to deal with the problems and significant investment is planned for this area of Tipperary.