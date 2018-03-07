Water supply still sporadic across the Country



Water supply for 40,000 customers is getting back to normal levels this morning after a second night of restrictions.

Irish Water says around 23,000 homes and businesses are still without water in counties including Galway, Leitrim, Tipperary and Wexford.

In the Fethard area, up to 13,000 homes have been advised not to use their water after it was contaminated with kerosene following a spill.

Tankers and water containers have been brought to towns and villages affected by the contamination.

The water crisis has led to fresh calls for major investment in our infrastructure.