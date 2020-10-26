Water supply disruptions across Tipperary today

Water supply disruptions have been scheduled in Tipperary today.

The disruptions are in Thurles and Clonmel.

The affected areas in Thurles include Mill Road, Archerstown, Bohernavaroon and the surrounding areas.

The disruptions are due to mains repair works being carried out by Irish Water Care.

The supply disruptions are to run from 8am until 4 o clock this afternoon.

There’s also repairs taking place today on a burst water mains in Clonmel.

The affected areas are Cashel Road, Gortnafleur, Glenconnor and surrounding areas.

The supply disruptions are to run until 8 o clock tonight.