Some customers in Tipperary will experience water supply disruptions on Sunday morning.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are carrying out essential water mains repairs work in Borrisokane and the surrounding areas.

The work is to take place from 8am to 2pm tomorrow.

People are being reminded to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

The effected areas lay within the red line on the map below.