Weekend callout for Lough Derg RNLI a false alarm

The Lough Derg RNLI launched last evening after a member of the public reported an adult and two children, were in difficulty on a 15ft RIB close to Garrykennedy Harbour.

The alarm was raised shortly after 5.30pm.

Following a thorough search of the area, a member of the public informed the volunteer crew that the reported vessel and its passengers were all safe and the Rigid Inflatable Boat was back in its boathouse.

Christine O’Malley, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, said though this callout was a false alarm it was made in good faith.

She says if you are in difficulty or suspect someone else to be in trouble on the water to call 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue.