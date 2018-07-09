Signage requested to warn about dangers of unused quarries

The dangers of swimming in unused quarries and unattended rivers during the current dry spell has been highlighted.

Councillor Andy Moloney has requested more warning signage from Tipperary County Council – similar to signs in use by other local authorities – for those using the waterways, bottomless pits and hard to access areas along the River Suir.

Private lakes and quarries are outside the remit of the Council, however, it’s understood that they will erect some signage where possible.

The Cahir-based representative says people need to be more aware that these are dangerous areas…