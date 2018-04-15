RNLI and Coast Guard called to Lough Derg incident

A lone sailor got into difficulty on Lough Derg last evening.

The Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat and Killaloe Coast Guard were alerted shortly before 6.30pm.

The 30ft yacht had gone aground in Scariff Bay – the rescue teams took the vessel off the sandy bank and stayed at the scene until satisfied that all was well and no further assistance was required.

Lifeboat helm Dom Sharkey advises boat users to enjoy the lake, but make sure they check weather forecasts for Lough Derg, and to let someone know when then expect to reach harbour.