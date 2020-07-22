RNLI aid stricken cruiser on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI had to come to the rescue of a 23 foot cruiser which suffered engine failure yesterday lunchtime.

The lifeboat service was called to the scene at Slevoir Bay near Terryglass, where it found a person on board to be safe and unharmed.

The stricken vessel was eventually towed to Terryglass public harbour.

Peter Kennedy of Lough Derg RNLI says “it’s good to see so many boats enjoying Lough Derg” but is reminding people to continue studying their charts and to stay within the navigation channels.