The Lough Derg RNLI was alerted last evening after a speed boat got into difficulty on the lake.

The lifeboat launched shortly after 6pm following a request by Valentia Coast Guard to assist a person on a 23ft speed boat which had broken down by the Goat Road on the eastern shores of Lough Derg.

The skipper of the speed boat had dropped anchor, but it was dragging and bringing the vessel close to rocks on the Clare shore.

The RNLI took the vessel under tow to Portumna Harbour.