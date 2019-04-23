Lough Derg RNLI launched on Easter Monday

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called into action yesterday afternoon.

It launched to assist a lone adult on a 37ft cruiser which ran aground north of the mouth of the Scarriff River

The crew was tasked at 4pm yesterday and arrived on scene at 4.45.

An RNLI crew member transferred across the to the casualty vessel and established that the skipper was safe and unharmed.

The cruiser was taken off the rocks and into deeper water and after further checks continued its journey up the Scarriff River.