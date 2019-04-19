Lough Derg RNLI launch to assist 7 people in North Tipp

The Lough Derg RNLI are reminding boat users to be aware of hazards on the water this weekend.

It comes as they were called to assist 7 people in North Tipp, when a 60ft vessel with 4 adults and 3 children on board ran aground.

The vessel was found aground on extremely hazardous shoal, in Coose Bay, just after 3:40pm yesterday afternoon.

There was significant damage to the rudder, and the RNLI lifeboat crew set up for tow and eased the cruiser off the rocks and into safe water.

The tow was then passed to the rescue vessel from the cruiser company.

None of the passengers were injured.