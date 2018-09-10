Lough Derg RNLI called to stricken boat on the Shannon

Four people were rescued from the River Shannon north of Lough Derg yesterday.

The Lough Derg RNLI was called into action after a boat took a wrong turn and ran aground above Victoria Lock shortly before 1 o’clock.

When the lifeboat reached the stricken vessel they found that the people on board were safe and unharmed, but did not have lifejackets on board.

The vessel had sustained damage to its propellers and drive, but was not holed – it was taken in tow and brought to Shamrock Marina at Banagher.